ARGENTA, Ill (WAND) - An old post office is now turned into a coffee and ice cream shop in Argenta.
"This was this was the post office when I was a young kid," said Lynn Badman, Co-owner of Kups and Kones. He grew up in Argenta, moved to Decatur for about 40 years, and is now back in his hometown.
"I kept telling my wife that it would be a good ice cream coffee shop, and she kept telling me to leave it alone. As you can see, I didn't and it's now ice cream coffee shop," Badman said. Now they run the shop together.
It's the perfect little building for a coffee shop and drive-thru, complete with nostalgic items from what used to be there.
"That's the original wall where the mail slots were...I like having the folks come in and they sit and they look at the picture of the barns and recollect about the post office," Badman said.
When people come in they might recognize the post office wall, the old Argenta High school Bleacher or any number of things that bring them to a different time. But though it brings back old memories, they want to create new ones too.
"We'd like to support some high school, the activities of school we'd like to put a little bit back into the school. And we've got a program we're going to start with the library for rewarding readers. And so there's things we'd like to do to give back to the community," Badman said.
On the menu they have an array of coffee drinks, smoothies, 8 rotating flavors of hand dipped ice cream and more.
They're open from 6 to 10am and then 2-6pm. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.