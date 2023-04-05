EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Mattoon's Lake Land Community College is offering more opportunities to students in its partnership with Patterson Technology.
Patterson Technology is a dental supply store in Effingham. According to VP of Dental Software Cecile Schauer, there was a very small number of people using the building.
“We decided to continue that to offer that opportunity for our employees to work remotely," said Schauer. "The result of that is that today we have 40 to 50 people coming into this building on a daily basis. It’s a beautiful state-of-the-art building and we’ve had a very small number of people using it.”
Lake Land College will now utilize the building for dental learning for their students.
“We could not only train the youth of our community with our Effingham regional career academy, but we would also be able to train traditional students that 18, 19, 20-year-old, and then also adults who are out in the workforce right now and need some upskilling or reskilling for their current jobs," said Dean for Workforce Solutions at Lakeland College, Chris Strohl.
Patterson and Lakeland Community College are set to train their first group of students in the Fall of 2024.
