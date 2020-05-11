(WAND) - Mary Pratt, who was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died at 101.
Her family confirmed the news Saturday.
Pratt also pitched for the Kenosha Comets in the AAGPBL, which was the inspiration for the movie "A League of Their Own."
The movie featured the all-female professional baseball league that started in the Midwest during World War II.
"We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team,'' the AAGPBL tweeted. "Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time."
Pratt played from 1943-47.
She died of natural causes in a nursing home in Braintree, Massachusetts, on May 6.
Pratt played basketball, softball, volleyball, lacrosse, field hockey, sailing, tennis and archery while at Sargent College, a part of Boston University, where she is in the school's athletic hall of fame.
