DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police from different areas of the United States came to Decatur for the visitation of fallen police officer Chris Oberheim.
WAND News crews saw law enforcement from Dallas and New York City in Decatur Tuesday evening. Agencies from Arkansas and Oklahoma also attended, along with responders from Illinois.
The visitation was held for Oberheim at Maranatha Assembly of God, located at 555 W. Imboden Drive in Decatur. It ran from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
On Wednesday, the funeral, procession and internment for Oberheim will be held. Click here for more details about when and where you can line the procession route and show your support.
