(WAND)- Champaign Police announce the arrangements for the procession and funeral services for fallen officer Chris Oberheim.
Oberheim will be laid to rest Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following a funeral service at the Maranatha Assembly of God Church.
The funeral service is open to family, friends, invited guests, and first responders only.
After the funeral service is complete, a law enforcement procession is projected to depart the Maranatha Assembly of God Church at approximately 1:30 p.m. and will follow the below route at a low speed.
Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.
The public is highly encouraged to line the funeral procession route to pay their respects as Officer Oberheim is taken to the Monticello Cemetery for interment.
The procession will follow the route listed below:
Departure: Maranatha Assembly of God Church, Wednesday, May 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
- Procession will depart 555 W Imboden Dr, Decatur, Illinois
- Get on I-72 E/US-51 N in Hickory Point Township from W South Side Dr, IL-48 N and IL-121 N (8.2 mi)
- Head north toward W Imboden Dr.
- Turn right toward W Imboden Dr.
- Turn left onto W Imboden Dr.
- Turn right onto US-51 BUS N
- Turn left onto W South Side Dr
- Turn right toward IL-48 N/S Taylorville Rd
- Turn right onto IL-48 N/S Taylorville Rd and continue to follow IL-48 N
- Pass by AutoZone Auto Parts
- Use any lane to turn left onto IL-121 N/W Pershing Rd and continue to follow IL-121 N
- Turn right to merge onto I-72 E/US-51 N toward Champaign/Bloomington
- Follow I-72 E to Bridge St in Monticello Township. Take exit 164 from I-72 E (25.5 mi)
- Continue on Bridge St. to W Center St
- Continue straight onto N State St
- Turn left onto N State St
- Arrive at Monticello Cemetery
