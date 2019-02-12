CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A federal lawsuit accuses police of beating a man after forcing their way into a home.
The suit says it happened on Oct. 7, 2018, when an officer pulled into a driveway behind 24-year-old Davonte Wright and told him to go back into his car. It claims the officer then forced his way inside of the house, which was home to Wright’s friend, as Wright tried to shut the door and hit him in the face. Wright was then pushed into a wall and handcuffed, the complaint says.
The News-Gazette reports Officer Tyler Darling was the officer named in the lawsuit, which adds that Darling suspected Wright of not having a valid registration while driving.
The newspaper reached out to Champaign Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Bannon and was told the attorneys handling the lawsuit weren’t available to give a comment. She said the Champaign legal department is aware of the situation.
Wright and fellow plaintiffs want a jury trial, the newspaper says. Three Chicago attorneys are representing them. One of them in Shneur Nathan, who was involved in filing other suits against police officers.