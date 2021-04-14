SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The push to modernize Firearms Owner Identification cards in Illinois is underway.
Legislation in both Illinois' House and Senate will address existing issues with the FOID card system. House Bill 745 and Senate Bill 1165 will implement new plans to help eliminate the backlog of the FOID card application and renewal process.
"We need to devote specifically to updating and maintaining the systems and be able to use the resources that are there for enforcement," said Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police.
The number of FOID card holders has grown from 1.2 million to 2.2 million in the past decade. Kelly said with the social tension caused by civil unrest and the global pandemic, the firearms service was hit with a massive increase across all categories in their work loads.
Illinois State Police report FOID applications increased by 167% from 166,000 in 2017 to 460,000 in December 2020, with an additional 60,000 that have come in the past quarter.
"These systems are already exceeding capacity and the renewal system was clearly showing to be outdated, inefficient and ineffective, and this is simply unacceptable for the Illinois State Police," said Kelly.
The measure proposed in the House and Senate will consolidate the FOID card and Concealed Carry License into a single card. It will also renew FOID eligibility in sync with CCL eligibility by allowing automatic renewal of FOIDs when the CCL is approved or renewed. In addition, the measure will also create an electronic card that can be easily accessed on a phone, much like a plane ticket.
"We need to bring this system into the 21st century and ensure that we make it hard for the bad guys and simple and safe for the good guys," explained Kelly.
If adopted, SB 1165 would create a prohibited persons portal to help law enforcement identify people whose FOID cards have been revoked, would allow FOID cards to be automatically renewed if someone has a concealed carry license or has otherwise voluntarily submitted fingerprints to the ISP, and would create a review board to respond to revocations and denials.
This bipartisan measure is meant to help with the backlog the Illinois State Police are met with the high demand of applications and renewals.
"We have an organization here that's been tasked with providing concealed carry and FOID cards to citizens of Illinois. We can complain about it and the process all of us take phone calls, but this is an opportunity for us in the General Assembly to do something positive to help clear the backlog and to help make it easier and make the process fairer for the citizens of Illinois," said Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R-101st District).
In addition, the Illinois State Police said there isn't much of an appeal process if someone is denied a FOID card. Director Kelly said the bill will establish something similar to the Concealed Carry Review Board. There will be individuals that have a specific background that will serve on an appeals board and they will look at what issues are related to the person's criminal background.
Kelly explained the appeal process would be "a formal process that has metrics, accountability and transparency."
The measure proposed will not increase fines or require any additional funding.
A subject matter hearing is set for April 20 with the Criminal Law Committee.
