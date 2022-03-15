SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The legislative session is fully in person for the first time since 2019, and downtown businesses are feeling the economic boost.
"It's huge [for] every restaurant in Springfield," said owner of Boone's Restaurant Mike Zengalani.
The pandemic was already hard on businesses already, but for those that rely on sales from people working in the capitol, it's been especially hard.
"Them [being] back is probably for me alone a 35 or 40% increase in sales," Zengalani said.
And it affects several industries.
"The hotels, the gas stations, the restaurants, bars, I mean, every one in Springfield ... you're talking thousands of people that are getting their meetings in, doing their thing and then coming back to basically have a good time," Zengalani said.
The owner and chef of Maldaner's, fine dining in Springfield, said they try not to rely too heavily on business from legislators.
"We've never really tried to make it the deal changer ... [but] anything is welcome," said Michael Higgins.
