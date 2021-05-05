DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - License plate reading cameras are starting to be installed in Decatur.
Flock Safety, the company that provides the cameras for law enforcement, was spotted in Decatur Wednesday. A company representative confirmed cameras were being installed.
Decatur's city council unanimously approved the money for the installation of 60 cameras in March.
The cameras work by scanning license plates to figure out what car a person drives and when they pass through an area, allowing police to be more proactive in solving local crimes.
Cameras will be installed in Decatur's high-crime areas and can be moved by police.
