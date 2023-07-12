LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch announced on Facebook that Christian Village will be closing its three skilled nursing neighborhoods.
The Christian Village supports the needs of older adults throughout Lincoln and the surrounding community.
In a statement, Mayor Welch said, "The past several years have been economically difficult for businesses and senior living communities across the U.S., Illinois, and Lincoln, including The Christian Village. All have experienced dramatic expense increases in general operating costs; soaring inflation challenges; and even changes in how and when older adults access skilled nursing services. With an ongoing focus to ensure long-term viability in service to older adults throughout Lincoln and the surrounding community, we have determined that it is no longer feasible to continue operations of the campus’ health center’s three neighborhoods which serve skilled nursing and long-term care."
The last day of operations in those three neighborhoods will be September 8, 2023.
Welch said, "While we’ve made the decision to close the three skilled nursing neighborhoods, we are also working closely with the state to add new levels of care to the campus to serve older adults throughout the greater Lincoln region. We anticipate sharing news regarding these added levels of care in the next couple of months."
The independent living and assisted living neighborhoods of The Christian Village will remain fully operational and are not affected.
The Christian Village said it will continue to work with all impacted parties.
