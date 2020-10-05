DECATUR Ill. (WAND) – A local cat rescue has established a new home in Decatur.
Yoga4Cats, an all-volunteer local foster-based rescue group, has officially set up their new "Cat Headquarters" at 3725 E. William Street Rd.
To help kick start their official opening, the cat rescue is hosting an Openly Unhaunted House on October 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is open to the public and will feature adoptable cats, Spooktacular Pet Photos with Leia's Hope, available merchandise for purchase, and more.
The new location provides a modern and colorful space where Yoga4Cats will be able to host fundraisers and merchandise sales to benefit the rescue and a non-profit office and storage space for their deCATur Fosters and WeTNR programs.
For more information about Yoga4Cats and more details about their upcoming events, visit their Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.