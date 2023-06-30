(WAND) - Crews continue to work to restore power to parts of central Illinois after Thursday's storm.
The Village of Harristown sent out a Macon County Emergency Alert notification to inform residents that there is no estimated time for when Ameren Illinois will restore power to parts of the village.
The Village Community Center at 185 Kembark will be open with emergency power for cooling and a charging station for resident's devices.
The alert also read, the village office has no phones or internet, for emergencies residents should call 217-619-3443.
The Village of Dawson has asked its residents to conserve water due to the ongoing outage. The Village to WAND News, the water plant is on a generator, so they are asking people to conserve water.
The Village of Tuscola said city crews and emergency crews are still out working. Ervin Park and pool are both closed due to extensive damage and downed power lines.
The Village has opened the Community Building for people to cool off.
Residents are asked to not drive around town and look at damage. People with damage should take a photo, note the address and damage and email to ema@douglascountyil.gov.
The DeWitt County Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page that Wapella Community Center, DeWitt County Sheriff's Office lobby, and Kenny Fire Station will be open as a cooling center.
Rochester Police Department posted an update to the ongoing efforts to restore power on its Facebook page. The post read:
"Morning Update: Power has been restored to small regions of the Village. No progress has been made on the fallen power lines unfortunately. Road closures still remain in effect for Oak Hill Road, East Main Street, and Penacook Dr. Please obey the road closure barricades! Driving or walking past the barricades poses serious safety risks!! It is still unknown when the downed lines will be repaired or remainder of the power will be restored. Use caution when traveling through the Village. Some traffic signals do not have power. Motorists need to stop and yield prior to proceeding through the intersection."
The Village of Forsyth announced the Forsyth Public Library will be a cooling station. Residents can also use the library as a charging station.
The Kidzeum of Health and Science will be open for business on June 30. The space will offer a cool place to spend time indoors, during the ongoing power outages.
Ameren Illinois' outage map can be found here.
