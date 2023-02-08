ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee.
Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta.
“He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018, now they’ve gotten pregnant, they’ve grown and gotten pregnant and had babies so now we’re like too big for an acre and a half. We had to get bigger property,” said Barbee.
Barbee also mentioned how the process wasn't always easy for her and her husband.
“We got kind of laughed at when we first started this. Something like this in our community is kind of like, I’m not going to say unheard of but it’s not common. He dreamed this, he wanted this, and he made it happen,” said Barbee.
The Barbee's and their three grandsons wake up at 6:30 a.m. every morning to feed the animals, and start their day.
“Starting with throwing hay, throwing out corn, feeding. Not only do they just feed but they sit there for a while, look behind the animals, sometimes a lot of them are pregnant at the same time. You have to actually have a visual on them,” says Barbee.
You can see how their farm is progressing by visiting their Facebook page.
