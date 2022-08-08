Monkeypox

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With the U.S. government deeming monkeypox a health emergency, many families are monitoring the virus' spread ahead of the school year.

Health officials haven't deemed schools high risk for the virus and the condition is rare in children, but that doesn't mean kids are completely immune.

Dr. Vinil Bhuma, chief medical officer at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur said monkeypox is primarily contracted by extended skin-to-skin contact — and kids can still be at risk.

"The first thing to do [if your child tests positive] is to separate the child and call the primary care provider," Bhuma said. "When you're calling the primary care provider, let the office know you're suspecting monkeypox, that they have the symptoms that might be monkeypox so that appropriate precautions can be taken at the healthcare facility."

Common symptoms for monkeypox include a rash with sores, fever and muscle aches.

