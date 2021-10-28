DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Local pediatricians are encouraging parents to talk to their kids ahead of trick-or-treat festivities on Halloween.
Kids all across central Illinois will be dragging home bags full of candy. But if parents aren't careful, that candy can disappear too quickly and lead to bad habits down the road.
Doctors note a little candy is ok, but parents should make sure their kids don't overindulge and either make themselves sick or create dietary issues that linger beyond Halloween.
Dr. Sanjay Garg is a pediatrician with HSHS. He thinks parents should have a conversation with their kids to set proper expectations.
"Once you set the limits, then the likelihood of the little one follow that is far higher than you dictating," he said. "Then you'd have a fight on your hands with [your child] which you are unlikely to win."
Dr. Garg added there's no magic number on candy limits for Halloween and kids should be ok if they enjoy their sweets in moderation.
