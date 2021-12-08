DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Members of Decatur Firefighters Local 505 shopped with local kids for the annual Shop with a Fireman effort.
The firefighter's union shopped with 19 Decatur kids at Walmart North on Wednesday night.
Last year, members weren't able to shop with kids because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said they were happy to be able to shop with the kids once again.
"It's just so nice to be back shopping with them," said Ross Garman, Local 505 member. "We get to kind of play Santa."
The money used to shop for the kids comes from Local 505 members.
