Springfield, Ill (WAND) – An internet-based gun dealer in Sangamon County warns passage of a ban on military style assault weapons could put him out of business.
“Effectively put us out of business or massively cripple us,” Ethan Manning told WAND News. “I’m really nervous that they’re going to pass this in the middle of the night down to the wire. Nobody will even know about it until the next morning or even weeks later for that matter.”
The proposed ban would apply to the future sale of those rifles. The legislation would also restrict magazine capacity to just ten rounds which would impact the sales of pistols.
Lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled legislature are expected to bring the measure up for a vote during the upcoming lame duck session in January. Governor Pritzker indicated earlier this month he would like to see the bill hit his desk sometime during the first half of 2023.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.