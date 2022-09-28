ILLINOIS (WAND)- Central Illinois superintendents are sharing their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing districts in the area. From teacher shortages to safety in the classroom, Champaign, Urbana and Danville's superintendents weighed in during Illinois Public Media's "It Takes a Village" forum Wednesday night.
They said surviving the pandemic, social media trends and community violence has changed the face of education.
"I don't see us ever going back to how school used to be- its a new day," Dr. Shelia Boozer, superintendent of Unit 4, said during the forum.
One lingering effects of the pandemic- a nationwide teacher shortage.
"Our administrators, on any given day, are subbing in the classrooms because we don't have enough substitute teachers," Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, superintendent of Unit 116 explained.
Right now, Urbana has about 20 teacher openings. Danville has more than a dozen listed on its website, and Champaign has 60 openings. The districts also need dozens more aides and support staff are needed.
"I'm short psychs, social workers, counselors- and my children, particularly as a result of the pandemic, my babies are suffering," Dr. Alicia Geddis, superintendent of Unit 118, added.
Violence on the streets of Danville, Urbana and Champaign has also posed challenges for school districts.
"Kids were bringing things to school- attitudes, issues, weapons, what have you- in to the school," Dr. Boozer added.
Unit 4 and 116 have since installed metal detectors and hired more security staff.
"So that students can come through and get into class and not worry about 'is someone bringing something because I have to watch my back, I can't learn, I can't pay attention'. My teachers need to know they're in a safe environment," Dr. Boozer explained.
Unit 4 also hired a mental health services company to connect students and staff with professionals who can help them cope with the trauma of violence.
"We've all experienced some loss. I know we've experienced loss in our district and those lost lives- you can't get back," Dr. Ivory-Tatum added.
All three superintendents are working to connect with students by having better representation among teachers and administrators.
"The cultural capital that you have when you come from similar experiences. For me to be able to tell them, it wasn't always this way- I come from a rooming house in New York," Dr. Geddis said.
All three also discussed the significance of being, in some cases, the first woman of color to lead their district.
You can watch the full conversation on Illinois Public Media, October 13th at 7:00pm.
