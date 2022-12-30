DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Hannah Henry is struggling through another workout, but she's enjoying the challenge.
"I knew I needed something different," she said.
This is Henry's first time on the TRX straps — but not her first time in the gym. She made a resolution last year to prioritize her health and wellness.
"For me, it started with just weight loss," she said. "I was at my heaviest. I was 230 lbs. I'm now under that."
But Henry's transformation goes deeper than what you can see.
Tracy Whitten is the fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. She has been working with her for more than a year now. What she sees doesn't always pop up on a scale or fitness tracker.
"Beyond how you're looking is how you're feeling," Whitten said. "Nobody can gauge that other than you knowing how far you've come from where you were."
Henry knows her progress is no accident.
"I came in here nervous, not knowing what to expect — not knowing if I could do the classes," Henry said. "When I leave here, I feel accomplished and ready to conquer the day."
Now she's looking for the next challenge — and for an opportunity to inspire others to stick with it in 2023.
"Just jump in and start," Henry said. "If you keep planning, you'll always push that date back."
And after someone gets started?
"That's my advice: keep going. Keep going."
