DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman, her sister and brother-in-law witnessed Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession through Scotland earlier in the week.
Elizabeth "Liz" Handley took a trip with her family to Scotland, because her brother-in-law was giving a speech. She told WAND News the trip was scheduled last year. They arrived in Scotland on Sept. 5. It was later that week on Thursday when she heard from a store owner that the Queen was feeling ill. She said it was later that night when she got the word that the monarch had died.
"All of our plans changed. They shut down tours and streets," she said.
Handley said the atmosphere was very hushed. She said many stores and businesses closed and they had to move some of their plans around.
"I didn't get an overwhelming feeling that everyone was devastated, but there was sadness."
The Queen's procession made it's way through the United Kingdom. Handley and her family were in Edinburgh as the procession made its way to St. Giles Cathedral. She took photos and videos from her balcony as the Queen passed by thousands of people who lined the streets to pay their respects.
"She was kind of like everyone's grandma, so while it was a tragedy that she died, it was kind of peaceful."
Handley told WAND News she travels often. She's gone to Italy, Portugal and Iceland with her family. She mentioned that every time she's traveled someone famous has died. She named Prince, Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett.
The Queen's body is in Westminster Hall. She will be laid to rest on Monday, Sept. 19.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.