CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Long-term Care facilities in Illinois are receiving the first batches of COVID-19 Vaccines.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Phase 1A are underway, which includes residents and staff of long-term healthcare facilities. Heritage of Care COVID-19 Task Force Nurse says they have been waiting for the vaccines for a long time.
"Residents are receiving this and and staff are receiving this. It's saving lives. You know, it gives me chills even talking about this. When you're on those front lines, and you are at their bedside, and knowing that this vaccine is in sight, and it's here is, is kind of humbling." Heather White, Clinical Nurse Educator of Heritage of Care COVID Task Force tells WAND News.
Partnerships with CVS and Walgreens are facilitating the COVID-19 Vaccine distribution in long-term care facilities throughout the state.
Over 76,000 vaccines have been distributed this week to long term healthcare facilities. Next week, another 76,000 will be dispatched as well. Before getting the shot, staff and residents are given educational materials on the vaccines.
"We got information from Pfizer. We got information from the CDC, the FDA, IDPH, and we were continuously sending out education materials," White says. Once they consent, CVS and Walgreens arrive on-site to administer the shot.
Residents and staff say they are anxiously awaiting the vaccine. "It's pretty exciting to see how how apt they are to receiving this this education and overall I'd say they're pretty receptive over it." White says about residents waiting for the shot.
As of right now, most long-term care facilities have received the Pfizer vaccine. White says it is not a matter of preference, but of what is available first. “With us taking care of such a vulnerable population, we honestly just went with the Pfizer because that's the first one that is available for now."
Once skilled nursing facilities receive the vaccine, then other long-term care facilities such as intermediate care and assisted living facilities will get the shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.