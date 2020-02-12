CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has received a huge donation in the amount of $10 million.
Gies College of Business alumni Don Edwards, chair of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, and his wife Anne announced $7 million of that gift will support scholarships and initiatives within Gies Business.
The gift is the largest ever given by a University of Illinois trustee.
The Edwards family will invest $2 million toward merit scholarships for Gies College of Business students. Recipients will be known as Edwards Scholars.
The gift also provides support for the relationship between Gies and the Discovery Partners Institute, a world-class research and education center led by the University of Illinois System.
The Edwards are donating $3 million to support Gies faculty working at DPI in Chicago. Another $2 million will go toward a DPI-Gies Technology/Innovation Fund.
“The Gies Business-DPI partnership is a powerful opportunity to drive innovation and growth throughout our state,” said Don Edwards. “I am excited that this gift will promote research and new ideas within the College and enhance Gies’ entrepreneurial mission. Anne and I are so pleased to play a part in helping this vision become reality.”
“Don and Anne understand the need for a technology magnet that makes it attractive for young talent to stay in Illinois, like he did 20 years ago,” said Bill Jackson, interim executive DPI director. “They truly recognize why it is so important to make it easier for companies to locate their high-tech, high-paying jobs in Illinois.”
Don Edwards is also the CEO of Flexpoint Ford, LLC, which has raised more than $5 billion in capital.
Anne is retired as a controller of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. She also serves on the Gies Business “With Illinois” campaign steering committee.
“Gies College of Business is rightfully being recognized as a world leader in innovation, which further enhances the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s sterling reputation,” said Chancellor Robert Jones. “Both Don and Anne are extremely generous with their time and resources. I’m so grateful for the tremendous role they play in supporting the well-being of our students and in advancing this entire university.”
Don and Anne are also providing a $3 million gift to the University of Illinois Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. $2 million will be invested towards the renovation and expansion of the Ubben Basketball Complex. $1 million will go towards the Fighting Illini men’s golf program.