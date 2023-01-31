MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department Board of Health has appointed Lindsey Munsterman, MSND (Master’s in Nutrition and Dietetics), as Interim Public Health Administrator.
This appointment was made by a unanimous vote following the departure of Brandi Binkley, who has served the MCHD for over 17 years.
Mark Scranton, Board of Health President, said it is the Board’s desire that everyone works together to ensure a smooth transition.
Following her appointment, Munsterman said, “I am humbled and grateful for the Board of Health’s decision to appoint me as Interim Public Health Administrator. I look forward to the challenge and responsibility of guiding the Macon County Health Department during this transition period. I would like to extend my most sincere thank you to our prior Public Health Administrator, Brandi Binkley, for setting such a high standard for me to meet in taking over her role.”
Munsterman assumed her interim position effective Tuesday, January 31.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.