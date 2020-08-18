MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The wide majority of Mahomet-Seymour students are planning to start the school year with in-person instruction.
The district begins its new academic year Wednesday. In a letter sent out to district families on Aug. 16, Superintendent Dr. Lindsay A. Hall said about 75 percent of students will learn in-person, while approximately the final quarter of them will be fully learning remotely.
"Whichever learning model you have chosen as a family, it is important to acknowledge and remember that our students, regardless of their age, will need time and patience to reintegrate into a full day of learning, interacting and engaging with a teacher and with other students," Hall said. "Each student will experience this differently, and it’s also important to recognize that staff and families are in different spaces regarding the COVID 19 pandemic and their experiences over the past 5 months."
Hall laid out district plans for the start of the year. She said the first one to two weeks will be used to go through routines and procedures and will be used to help teachers and students get to know each other in a new teaching environment. She pointed out there will likely be technical difficulties and frustrations when things don't go as planned early on.
"It’s also important to acknowledge that it is likely, at some point, we might need to readjust our plans in some way," Hall added. "I cannot emphasize enough how excited we, as a staff, are to return to school, but it is balanced with some apprehension about the re-imagining of instruction and public education, as well as being concerned about the ever present uncertainties that seem to be ingrained in the pandemic."
The district made a Facebook post Tuesday expressing excitement for the new school year to begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.