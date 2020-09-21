CHICAGO (WAND) - A man who authorities said brought a horse onto a Chicago interstate is now charged with animal cruelty.
An ISP press release said 33-year-old Adam Hollingsworth, who NBC Chicago reports has the nickname of the "Dreadhead Cowboy," had met with law enforcement officials on Sept. 9 about a protest he was planning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. He was told it would not be allowed "because it is dangerous and illegal for pedestrians to access the expressway in that manner," a press release said.
Troopers said they were called Monday to the Interstate 94 southbound lanes at 71st Street in Chicago, where they found Hollingsworth on a horse and surrounded by multiple motorcycles and vehicles. They said Hollingsworth was told to exit the road multiple times and refused.
Authorities managed to safely escort the protesters from the interstate at 95th Street. The suspect was order off the animal and arrested. He initially faced charges of reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass to state-supported property, obstruction of traffic by a person, pedestrian on a controlled access highway and operation of a non-highway vehicle on a highway. On Tuesday, authorities approved a charge of aggravated animal cruelty against Hollingsworth, which is a Class 4 felony.
After the arrest, authorities said 55-year-old Chicago man Darron Luster tried to forcefully take control of the horse. They said he refused orders to release the horse and resisted arrest before troopers took him into custody. Authorities said Luster refused medical treatment and told them he would only go in a squad car, not an ambulance. He was then placed in a squad car.
The release said authorities discovered the horse was injured. It was bleeding from the left hoof, the right hoof was hurt and sores from the saddle were found on the right side of its body.
Troopers said the horse is temporarily with Animal Care and Control, where officials are performing an intake and assessment of the animal and are documenting injuries. It has been moved to an animal rescue facility for further medical evaluation.
Additional charges are pending, troopers said.
