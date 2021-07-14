DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The man accused of shooting and killing Ashton Gray in 2018, entered a plea deal on Tuesday.
Quonterace Dozier will serve 16 years in prison for aggravated battery with a firearm, according to court documents. Dozier's murder charges for the death of Gray were dropped as part of his guilty plea.
Jera Gentry, Gray's mother, said she was hurt and disappointed when she heard Dozier was taking a plea to a lesser crime.
"I feel like my son was failed. My family was failed. The community was failed. I still can't wrap my head around the outcome."
Court documents show Dozier is sentenced to sixteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, after his prison term he will have a 3-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release. Dozier will get credit for time previously served in custody from August 1st, 2019 through July 12th, 2021.
For Gentry this thought of Dozier only spending 11 years in prison was gut-wrenching.
"For me, if you are guilty of first degree murder you shouldn't get a plea deal. My son is not getting out in 11 years. He's at the cemetery."
According to police, Gray was found dead in a yard near the 2000 block of East William Street on Sept. 29, 2018. Dozier was was arrested on Aug. 1, 2019, which was just over eleven months from the shooting death of Gray.
Deputy Chief Shane Brandel, Decatur Police Department, couldn't speak directly to Gray's case, but said the department is working around the clock to get these criminals off the street.
"During a time when violence crime is on the rise, we need to keep these criminals locked up."
WAND featured Gray's case in our special report, Bloodshed.
