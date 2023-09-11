CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for his involvement in a July 3 shooting that left a man dead in Champaign.
On July 3, Champaign Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue for a report of a shooting with injuries. When officers arrived a little after 7 p.m., they located Marcus Catchings, 27, of Champaign unresponsive inside an apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.
Paramedics responded and Catchings was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an investigation, 24-year-old William Wesley of Champaign was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for his involvement in this incident. He is being held at the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on murder charges.
The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance during this investigation.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
