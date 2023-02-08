PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — On Wednesday afternoon, Peoria County Sheriff's Detectives along with the Decatur Police Department, United States Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents arrested Lamentae Turner, 22, in Decatur.
Turner was booked on first degree murder charges in connection to the shooting of Stashaun L. Wheeler at a Casey's Gas Station in West Peoria on January 22, 2023.
The Peoria County Sheriff's Office believes that Wheeler was approached by two suspects armed with guns and shot in the parking lot. The suspects were believed to have fled the scene on foot.
According to a release from the department, Turner is currently on Parole for being in Possession of a Weapon by a Felon in Macon County. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to other suspects being involved.
Turner was transported to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office and booked in for first degree murder and an IDOC Warrant.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.
