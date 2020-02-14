DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing a murder charge, even though he was not the one who fired the deadly shot.
On Jan. 19, 29-year-old Jordan Valdez-Parrish was shot and killed by a homeowner when he and other suspects forced their way into a house in the 1000 block of Franklin St.
Police were called to a home invasion in progress with shots fired.
When they got there, a 31-year-old Danville man met them and said several people armed with handguns and wearing ski masks kicked in his door and tried to rob him.
During the home invasion, the homeowner armed himself with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the intruders.
Police found one of the suspects lying just inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was Parrish, who later died.
On Feb. 10, Danville Police arrested 30-year-old Reggie Haywood of Danville. They charged him with first degree murder, home invasion, and armed robbery.
Police explained the murder charge by saying Parrish's death was the result of actions taken by the suspects while committing a forcible felony.
Haywood was arraigned in Vermilion County Court. His bond is set at $10 million.
The investigation into the deadly home invasion is continuing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.