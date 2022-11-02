CHICAGO, Ill. — A Chicago man has been charged with sending threatening voicemails to gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey according to NBC Chicago.
Scott Lenox, 21, has been charged with counts of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications.
NBC Chicago said that a Chicago police report stated Lennox left Bailey a voicemail at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 28 in which he threatened to "mutilate and kill" him.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
