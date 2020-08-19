DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed another in 2018 was found guilty of murder Wednesday.
A jury reached a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon against Dante Wade, 46, who shot 25-year-old Marcqui Apholone on Nov. 8, 2018. Wade's conviction was for a count of first-degree murder.
A witness told WAND-TV they heard five gunshots near the intersection of Whitmer and 21st streets before a car sped away. Law enforcement had the area taped off at about 7:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
Apholone had multiple gunshot wounds before his death.
Wade will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2020, per court records.
