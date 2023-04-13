ambulance hospital ER (GG)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who died from injuries he sustained while working at the HVAC system at Capital Airport in Springfield has been identified. 

The coroner said 55-year-old Gregory Fields of Springfield died at 3:27 p.m. Monday after being rushed to the hospital.

Officials reported the man sustained blunt force injuries and burns while working with an HVAC system.
 
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner.
 
