SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who died from injuries he sustained while working at the HVAC system at Capital Airport in Springfield has been identified.
The coroner said 55-year-old Gregory Fields of Springfield died at 3:27 p.m. Monday after being rushed to the hospital.
