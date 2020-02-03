DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who sexually assaulted a woman in Decatur and made threats against her is headed to prison.
It happened in July 2018, when 23-year-old Blake Lunardi became angry with a woman and punched her in the face. He then held a kitchen knife to her torso and demanded she go to the bathroom.
He followed her to the bathroom while punching pictures on the wall. In the bathroom, he threw her to the ground and started ripping off her clothes. He threatened to "slit her throat" and kill himself if she didn't go to the bedroom.
Lunardi sexually assaulted the woman in the bedroom and a second time in the home's front room. He also threw a decorative block at her head, causing bleeding, and threw her smartphone at a wall.
The woman escaped by running outside and calling for help.
Lunardi was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison for counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint. He also must serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release.
He was credited for time served from Aug. 5-10, 2018 and from Aug. 10, 2018 to Dec. 18, 2019.