DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who stabbed his mother as she slept has been sentenced to probation and a mental health evaluation.
Tracy L. Cunningham, 30, admitted in late August that he used a butcher knife to stab her in the right ear while she was asleep on a couch in 2020. He then stabbed her in the wrist while saying "b****, b****," police reported.
Cunningham was chased out of the house by a friend of the victim, who was asleep on the floor next to the couch and heard the mother screaming.
Cunningham's mother told police he is bi-polar and has schizophrenia.
He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Macon County. In exchange for his plea, the attempted murder charge was dismissed.
Cunningham must serve two years of probation and is required to undergo a mental health evaluation, then must complete any recommended treatment. He was also sentenced to 180 days in the Macon County Jail, but was credited for that full time already served in custody.
