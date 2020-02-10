DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted murder suspect is accused of stabbing his mother while she slept on a couch.
Police said Tracy T. Cunningham, 28, woke up the woman on Saturday morning by stabbing her in the right ear with a butcher knife. They said he then stabbed her in the right wrist while saying "b****,b****".
A friend of the victim, who was asleep on the floor next to the couch, heard her screaming and chased the suspect out of the house.
Cunningham is bi-polar and has schizophrenia, his mother told authorities.
He is charged with two counts of attempted murder. His bail is set at $250,000 in Macon County.