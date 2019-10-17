TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who threw his newborn child to the ground repeatedly is headed to prison.
In February 2018, 20-year-old Palmer man Darrel Sanders threw his infant daughter to the ground up to four times. His actions caused skull fractures, hemorrhaging and seizures to the baby.
In May, he pleaded guilty to a Class X felony charge of aggravated battery to a child under 13.
Sanders was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison, following by three years of mandatory supervised release. The 18-year term was the maximum possible sentence he could receive for the charge – a cap reached as part of his plea deal agreement.