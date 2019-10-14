MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested after he gave officers a fake name, police said. He has a tattoo of his name across his neck.
Matthew Bushman, 36, of Mansfield is charged with obstructing justice.
He was arrested Friday night. Police said on Wednesday, officers were investigating a forgery they said involved Bushman.
Police said Bushman, who has "Matty B" tattooed across his neck tried to give them a fake name and date of birth to avoid arrest. He had an active Peoria County warrant.
Bushman was taken to the Coles County Jail.