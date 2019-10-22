ILLINOIS (WAND) – Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) released more details about what projects the IDOT Multi-Year Plan will help in his district.
Manar said the plan, unveiled Monday by Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois Department of Transportation leaders and other officials, will invest $357 million in Manar’s area (Senate District 48). In total, the capital infrastructure plan will pump about $23.5 billion into improving and expanding Illinois roads and bridges.
The lawmaker called this investment in Illinois infrastructure “historic” and said it’s the centerpiece of a Rebuild Illinois plan backed by Pritzker. He led negotiations on the bill on behalf of the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus.
“Beyond repairing roads and fixing bridges that are in desperate need of repair, this bill, Rebuild Illinois, outlined by today’s Multi-Year Plan, is going to put thousands of people to work across all parts of Illinois. This helps every corner of our state’s economy,” Manar said. “This is a sustainable program that’s going to be paying dividends to the people of this state for years to come.”
In the words of Manar’s press release, notable projects in his district include:
Sangamon County
- I-55: $137.4 million for additional lanes and reconstruction along 7.8 miles, a bridge replacement, bridge widening, and other improvements from IL-54 to IL-123
- IL-97: $67 Million for additional lanes, reconstruction, bridge replacements, intersection modernization, and pedestrian overpass from IL-97 to Il-4
- MacArthur Blvd: $30 million reconstruction and modernized traffic signals for 1.5 miles between Wabash Ave. and South Grand Ave.
Macon County
- I-72 and Route 36: $21 million for pavement rehabilitation between Decatur and Springfield
- I-72: $28 million for pavement reconstruction for the four miles leading up to the Piatt County line
- US-51: $14 million for pavement rehabilitation between Forsyth and Dewitt County
- IL-121 & Route 36: $12 million for a bridge replacement over Lake Decatur
A full list of projects set to start in Senate District 48 can be found at this link. There are 110 projects the money will cover in the next six years, the release said, with 17 of them set to start in 2020.