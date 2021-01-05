DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials said a question asking if the city should allow the sale of recreational marijuana will be on the April election ballot.
The Office of the City Clerk received a petition for an advisory referendum Monday. It asks the following public question:
“Should the city of Decatur allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products to adults 21 and older?”
City Clerk Kim Althoff said the question will be on the consolidated election ballot in April 2021.
The last day for filing objections is Monday, Jan. 11.
