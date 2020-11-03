ILLINOIS (WAND) - Republican Mary Miller has been elected to the U.S. House.
The Associated Press called the race for Illinois' 15th Congressional district in Miller's favor after 10 p.m. Tuesday with 54 percent of precincts reporting. At that time, Miller had over 122,000 votes (72 percent). Democrat Erika Weaver had over 47,000 votes (28 percent).
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.