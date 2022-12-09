DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city.
But one local business owner wanted to make a difference.
Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday Rock-N-Roll Masquerade Ball to raise money for repairs.
The event will take place at the Masonic Temple on Saturday, December 17. Tickets will be $15 at the door and party goers must be 21+. Masquerade masks will be provided at the door to anyone who wants one.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page.
