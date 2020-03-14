FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - With schools in Illinois temporarily shut down due to COVID-19, many parents now face the challenge of feeding their kids.
That's why next week McAlister's Deli in Forsyth will hand out free sack lunches to each kid. Each sack includes a turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, applesauce and a cookie.
Parents can stop by McAlister's from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We want to do our part to make sure our friends get through this challenging time," the deli said on it's Facebook page. "So take this worry off your plate, and put it on ours. We will get through it. Together.
Kids age 12 and under eat free every Monday from 5 p.m. until close.