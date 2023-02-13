DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A new face at the Macon County Health Department has a new vision for the community.
"I definitely have a big passion for community health and promoting the wellness for our county," said Lindsey Munsterman, interim Public Health Administrator for the Macon County Health Department (MCHD).
Munsterman wants to help Macon County families live their best lives.
"We have so many things that take place at the health department that I think people are probably not even aware of," Munsterman explained.
From senior and disability services, to case management and restaurant inspections, Munsterman said there are many programs here to help.
"From my experience with the WIC program, I would say a lot of people may think they don't qualify. I would say that probably happens quite often," Munsterman added.
In her new role, she hopes to get more families plugged into existing programs that can offer a helping hand. She also has ideas for how to grow the department.
"Something along the lines of healthy eating, weight management, money management, anything like that that kind of ties into overall lifestyle management. I think would be really nice to bring to our agency eventually," Munsterman said.
She is no stranger to the needs of Macon County, serving five years at the MCHD before her new role. Munsterman is also a central Illinois native who earned her Bachelor's degree in nutrition from Southern Illinois University and a Master's degree from Eastern Illinois University.
"Our overall goal is to promote the health of the county. I know that is such a broad mission, but it encompasses so many different programs in the agency," Munsterman told WAND News.
She is currently serving in an interim role, but plans to apply for the permanent position.
