MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A retired Macon County law enforcement official has died, authorities said.
Retired Capt. Rick Bright passed away Friday morning at the age of 66 while with his family, a Facebook post from the Macon County Sheriff's Office said. He was an active presence in law enforcement activities even after leaving the force.
"Even though he was retired, he remained an active member of the sheriff's office fraternal organization and served as chairman of the Merit Board," the post said.
The sheriff's office said Bright's presence will be missed.