CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in the Champaign-Urbana area.
The person who has measles was possibly exposed at several locations across the two towns between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2019, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD). WAND-TV has attached a chart showing those locations and times to this story.
CUPHD warns that measles can lead to serious complications like pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Symptoms of measles include high fever, rash, running nose, cough and red or watery eyes. It can be contracted through the air when a person coughs or sneezes, or when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s saliva or mucus.
If a person shows symptoms, they’re asked to call a health care provider first to be sure help can be safely provided while protecting other patients and medical staff.
Illinois health leaders are stressing the importance of vaccinations.
“It is important for everyone who can be vaccinated to get vaccinated, if they aren’t already,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Layden. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles.”
More information about measles can be found here. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District can be reached at (217)531-4255.