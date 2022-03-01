(WAND) - A warning for senior citizens and those who care for them - medical alert devices may no longer work because of a nationwide shift from 3G to 5G technology.
"When you need it, you need it. There's no second guessing about this. If you fall, if something happens and you need to get in touch with somebody, it is vital," Alvaro Obregon, associate state director for advocacy and outreach with AARP Illinois told WAND News.
But you might not realize these devices rely on 3G internet. So many will no longer work as carriers transition to 5G networks.
"What we have been doing is working closely with our vendors to make sure that the older adults receiving this service have a 4G unit in place that is operable and working when the 3G platform is no longer," said Mike Berkes of the Division of Planning, Research and Development with the Illinois Department on Aging.
The Department on Aging has been coordinating with companies to get seniors in their Community Care Program new devices as soon as possible.
"The response providers have been very proactive in following the need for this swap and tracking on the individual level the swaps that have been occurring," Berkes added.
About 2,200 central Illinois seniors are in the program. The Department on Aging has transitions most of them, but about 100 still don't have updated pendants.
"Do not waste a single day on this because if you have to upgrade, then it may take awhile to place your order. You may not get it immediately," Obregon added.
AARP Illinois recommends calling your carrier right away to find out when your device will stop working. Obregon urges family, caretakers and loved ones to help those with medical alert devices.
"Check in on them and make sure that in case of an emergency, they are connected," Obregon explained.
Any senior with questions about medical alert devices can call the Illinois Department on Aging hotline: 1-800-252-8966.
AARP Illinois has more information on how to check on your medical device here.
