DANVILLE, III (WAND) - A bump in the road for the city of Danville as they are dealt with a lawsuit over their proposed Casino.
"I nearly believe it's retribution. I don't believe that their lawsuit has any merit, or validity." Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. tells WAND news about the lawsuit over the location for the proposed Golden Nugget Casino. "
Mayor Williams also made it clear to WAND News that "Mrs. Mervis nor her other children are a part of this lawsuit, so it's only Michael and Adam through Mervis Industries."
In September of 2020, city council members voted 10-0 to approve the rezoning petition after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted not to approve the request.
Mervis Industries is seeking a circuit court judge to declare that the city of Danville unlawfully changed its zoning code from industrial to business zoning for the purpose of putting the casino at the site.
Alderman Mike Puhr says he found out about the lawsuit recently. "We were hit with the knowledge of the lawsuit, about two and a half weeks ago. It's basically Mervis industries bringing a lawsuit because we rezoned the building at 204 East Gate Drive to make it available for the casino." Puhr tells WAND News.
204 East Gate Drive was not the first option for where the proposed casino would be located. Mayor Williams says, "Originally the casino was going to go on land that's owned by two of the individuals who are the head of Mervis industries." But Williams says Mervis Industries' asking price was too high.
"They were asking well over $12 million for land. The 42-acres, they were offered $5.2 million for it and they turned it dow and so what this boils down to me is greed.”
Mervis Industries sent WAND a statement saying,
"This is a court matter. We do not believe it appropriate to litigate this through news or on social media. Out of respect for the court process we will not be commenting further."
Mayor Williams and Alderman Puhr say this will not be stopping their casino plans. Williams saying, "I do not believe that it will impact our proposal before the Illinois gaming board in any way." Puhr says, "In my heart I still feel we're moving in the positive direction, I don't think this lawsuit will go anywhere.”
Mayor Williams says he wants the Vermilion County community to know he will continue to fight this lawsuit on the beliefs of what is right and just. "I just want the people of Danville and vermillion county to know that we will not kiss the ring we will not bow, or, or cartel ourselves or our best interest for the needs or the greed of other people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.