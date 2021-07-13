SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A missing 13-year-old girl from Georgia was found in Springfield on Saturday.
Police say they responded to a 911 call around 6:54 a.m. on July 10 from the 13-year-old missing female who reported she had been abducted from Georgia.
Officers located the female sitting on the steps of 930 East Monroe Street, crying. Officers identified her as a missing person from Cochran, GA. , and transported her to the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
Detectives from the Springfield Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, contacted the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center, and it was determined that a forensic interview would be conducted.
The victim told police how she communicated with the suspect via social media and how he picked her up in Georgia and drove her to Springfield.
After working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, detectives were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle in the case and found surveillance footage of the vehicle being in the area where the female was located.
Further review of video in the area revealed an Illinois State Trooper had been behind the vehicle and conducted a registration check on it.
Investigators learned that the vehicle had been rented by Zachary Despain, a registered sex offender who lives at a residence in the 400 block of Cross Street in Springfield.
Police located the vehicle at the residence and obtained a search warrant for both.
The search warrant was served at 4:00 a.m. on July 11, with the assistance of the Springfield Police Department Emergency Response Team.
Zachary Despain, 36, was located in the residence and taken to the Springfield Police Department to be interviewed.
Following the interview, he was arrested and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Formal charges are pending at this time. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.