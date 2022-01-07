DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities released more details about a shooting that left a 3-year-old child in critical condition in Decatur.
A sworn affidavit from police said the shooting happened on the night of Jan. 4 at a home in the 500 block of W. Sawyer St. According to an adult witness, five total people, including the child, three adults and a teenager, were in a bedroom when a gun went off. The witness said they saw William Hosea, 20, pick up a firearm and leave the room after the shot was heard. Another witness said they saw Hosea pick up the child.
Authorities said they found evidence consistent with a gunshot being fired in the home. When they went inside, they found a large pool of blood and a trail leading from the bedroom to the front porch.
Multiple witnesses police spoke with initially claimed someone had shot through the house from the outside, then changed their story when confronted with evidence the shot came from in the home.
After the shooting, the child went to Decatur Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound to both legs, police said. They were transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where they are still in critical condition Friday.
Investigators said the child is not related to Hosea, but was staying in the house.
Hosea faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in Macon County. His bond is set at $100,000.
