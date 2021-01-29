SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A man struggling to stay above water in a Sullivan pond was saved by a woman and her brave 5-year-old son!
Police said the rescue was the work of Ashlee Florey and her son Oliver. As they were letting dogs outside, they heard someone yelling for help from about 100 yards away. As they were looking everywhere for the source, Oliver recognized neighbor Richard Isaacs in the water, yelling "there he is in the red shirt!"
Arriving at the water, the two saw Isaacs, who had been trying to keep his head above water in the pond for about 40 minutes. When asked, Oliver ran to get the help of Isaacs' wife, Jamie.
The rescuers were able to save Isaacs with only scrapes and bruises, but officers said Oliver seemed disappointed after the rescue that he couldn't fight off any villains with the play swords he had with him. Police thanked the brave young boy for his above-and-beyond efforts.
"He was extremely brave and was ready to help where he was needed," police said.
According to Sullivan Police Chief Emeritus Jeff Waite, Isaacs fell into the pond and said he couldn't have tried to stay above water any longer when Oliver saw him.
Isaacs, who is 79, is a native Sullivan resident who owned the true Value Hardware store for many years. He was later a bank officer at First Mid Illinois Bank.
"As a retired fire chief of Sullivan, I had seen many incidents over the year that did not turn out with the outcome that this one did," Waite said. "I feel that this young man and his mother should receive recognition for saving this gentleman's life. I know in the past, several life saving awards were given, and I feel this is a situation very worthy of receiving one.
